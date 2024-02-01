Jade Cargill, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Jessika Carr, and others react to WWE star's heartbreaking update

Jade Cargill and other WWE stars have reacted to a superstar announcing their injury and the surgery that they need to go through.

Dani Palmer was a WWE star who had been on the verge of a major push last year. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer had been paired as a tag team, and Dave Meltzer had even reported on them getting a major push as a babyface tag team to the point where there had been talk of them even winning the NXT Women's Tag Team titles in only a few months. Unfortunately, that didn't happen as Ruca was injured, tearing her ACL.

Since then, while Palmer has been in the midst of several attempts to get that same push, she's been unsuccessful. For the most part, she's competed on NXT LVL Up. During her last match at the NXT show in Sebring on January 6, 2024, she was hurt.

Now, the star has taken to her Instagram to provide an update on her status. She said that she needed double hip surgery, the first of which was already done.

"Jeremiah 29:11. This year so far has been chaotic… Scary but BEAUTIFUL… and nothing like the plan I had in mind for 2024… But I have a peace that makes no sense because I know the author of my story. 💕 I have to have a double hip surgery this year, and God is great because I knocked the first one out this morning and it went fantastic! Thank you everyone for all the prayers."

Thankfully the first surgery went well. Other WWE Superstars have reacted to the news that she needs the surgery and wished her well.

Natalya said that she was thinking of her and was sending love. Maxxine Dupri also wished her a speedy recovery, complimenting her for all she did. Jade Cargill also wished her well in the message.

While Jade Cargill and others wish Dani Palmer well, another WWE star, Sol Ruca, is also on the path to recovery

Much like her partner, Sol Ruca will take some more time to return to WWE. Last year in October, an update came out about Ruca's injury.

It was said that she was not expected back in the ring until the next year. With it being 2024 now, fans will be hoping that Ruca returns to the ring soon.

Even if she does though, she'll have to go on a singles run with her old partner now out of action for the time being.

