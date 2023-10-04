Disappointing update on WWE Superstar's return who's been out of action since April this year - Reports 

Being a WWE Superstar is far from an easy job, as performers could sustain unforeseen injuries that could put them out of action for months at a stretch. One such athlete who's been inactive after getting injured earlier this year is Sol Ruca.

The NXT Superstar suffered an ACL tear in April this year and has since been absent from the promotion's programming. While it was reported that Triple H and WWE were "very, very high" on the 24-year-old performer, her momentum has been halted due to her untimely injury. The latest update on her shared by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is also sure to disappoint Sol Ruca's fans.

When quizzed by fans about the youngster's status, Sapp replied that Ruca wasn't expected to make her comeback anytime this year. Check out the tweet below:

Sol Ruca's last match took place on the April 11th edition of NXT, where she lost to Tiffany Stratton in a five-minute sprint, which was a great showcase of her talents.

Sol Ruca on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reacting to her finishing move

Late last year on NXT Level Up, Sol Ruca delivered her modified cutter finishing maneuver, the clip of which went viral on Twitter. One among the many to react to it was none other than WWE CCO Triple H himself. Later, in an interview, Ruca spoke about how she was taken aback after seeing The Game's tweet.

“When I saw that I literally didn’t even know what to do,” Ruca said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, do I reply to him? Do I quote tweet?’ Like, I was freaking out. It’s like insane. Especially it being on Level Up, which is like the development of NXT. It was crazy. I did not expect it to go viral. I was shocked," said Sol Ruca.

Though it's unclear when Sol Ruca will be back in WWE, it's safe to say she has a bright future ahead of her, considering how much fans have liked her work so far.

