Triple H and company officials reportedly "very high" on 23-year-old WWE star

As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H seemingly has a big say in pushing particular superstars to the top of the card. One young performer who has reportedly caught his attention is NXT's Sol Ruca.

Having excelled in acrobatics and tumbling, the 23-year-old joined WWE in March last year as she began her pro wrestling journey. Currently, Ruca can be seen performing in the company's developmental brand, NXT.

Following a recent string of impressive in-ring performances, Sol Ruca has reportedly caught the attention of Triple H and the company's higher-ups. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio has reported that many are "very, very high" on the 23-year-old's future in the business.

While she had no wrestling experience before joining WWE, Sol Ruca hopes to follow in the footsteps of many current top stars who have seamlessly transitioned from other sports to pro wrestling. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Chad Gable are prime examples of the same.

Former WWE writer questions Triple H's booking of RAW

Since 2019, Monday Night RAW has been seen by many as WWE's secondary show after SmackDown moved to FOX as part of a highly lucrative television deal.

With that in mind, former WWE head writer Vince Russo took a shot at Triple H for his booking of the Monday night show. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo noted:

"I think they're purposely tanking this show. I am not joking; I am not kidding around when you look at the way they produce SmackDown compared to the way they produce this show [RAW] what players go on SmackDown, what players go on this show. I knew USA was not happy, and they were getting very vocal." [03:30 to 03:52]

While Russo made an interesting point regarding the show's booking, it can be argued that RAW and SmackDown's programming has significantly improved since The Game took over as WWE's head of creative.

