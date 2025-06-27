Jade Cargill is primed for massive push in WWE, thinks Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Night of Champions will see Jade Cargill going up against Asuka in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. While both stars have what it takes to pick up the win, Hall of Famer Teddy Long is leaning towards The Storm.

Jade Cargill has not been pushed hard in the Stamford-based promotion, but has been protected quite well since she joined the active scene of the company. According to Teddy Long, this could be the chance for her to receive a push, cementing her status as a top star.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Long stated:

"I'll have to go with Jade Cargill, and the reason I think I wanna do that is because you know she went out you know on a early year with an injury. They had to go do a movie or something, I am not sure what it was. But anyway I think with her returned this time now I think they are gonna try and give her a little bit of a big push." [1:25 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Bill Apter has a different opinion about the WWE star

According to Bill Apter, Asuka will be the one to take down Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the veteran journalist explained how Jade Cargill could be going away from the active scene again for a short while to focus on other projects. He said:

"Asuka is going to win that. Jade Cargill went out and became the finalist, she is really good and all that but I don't think she has got the finesse like Asuka, as I think Asuka is a better worker than her. She has got more experience and plus, I hear in the wind that Jade has signed with a talent agency and maybe this is her way out for a few months." [0:42 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Cargill in WWE and whether she can win the Queen of the Ring Tournament and earn her shot at the Women's Championship at SummerSlam later this year.

