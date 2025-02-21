Jade Cargill, Raquel Rodriguez, and more react to former WWE champion’s anniversary post

A popular WWE couple recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. The duo has been with the Stamford-based company for well over a decade.

Former WWE Champion The Miz and his wife, Maryse, tied the knot on February 20, 2014. The former WWE Divas Champion recently posted a picture of herself alongside the A-list on the occasion of their eleventh marriage anniversary.

"Same energy 11 years later ❤️❤️❤️ #WeddingAnniversary," she wrote.

You can check out Maryse's Instagram post below:

The Instagram update caught the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Jade Cargill, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Lyra Valkyria, and more, who dropped a 'like' on the post.

Some of the 'likes' on the Instagram post. [Picture courtesy: Maryse's IG comments]

Former WWE Champion The Miz talks about his daughters

The Miz and Maryse have two daughters from their marriage. The elder child, Monroe Sky Mizanin, was born in 2018, and the younger one, Madison Jade Mizanin, the year after.

In an interview with PEOPLE, The Miz noted he loved his children to death. The eight-time Intercontinental Champion explained why he tries to have a balance between being a parent and a professional wrestler.

"I love my kids to death. And I try to find that healthy balance of fulfilling our dreams — but also because we want to show our kids if you have a dream, go after it and do what you have to do. But you also have to be that parent and that dad. To them, I'm not The Miz. I'm Dad. And Dad doesn't get anything. It's funny though. When people will come to me and ask for a picture, they'll go, 'Is that because you're The Miz?' They're five and six, and they're already roasting me," he said. [H/T: PEOPLE]

The Miz was transferred to SmackDown last month during the Transfer Window. His most recent in-ring appearance on the blue brand's show saw him suffer a defeat at the hands of former United States Champion LA Knight. It remains to be seen if the two stars will continue to feud heading into WrestleMania 41.

