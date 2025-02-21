Best wishes to WWE legends The Miz & Maryse

WWE Legends The Miz and Maryse have been in the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade, and this is where they started their relationship. Today, several superstars and veterans wished the two on their 11th anniversary as a couple.

In 2014, The Miz and Maryse tied the knot and decided to start a family. While The A-Lister remained active as a performer, Maryse took a break from professional wrestling. Later, she managed her husband on-screen on different occasions in WWE.

Today, the two celebrated their 11th anniversary as a couple with a post on Instagram. The legends received immense love from their peers and former rivals in the industry.

"Same energy 11 years later ❤️❤️❤️#WeddingAnniversary," the couple shared on their Instagram accounts.

Check out the post below:

The Miz was recently moved to WWE SmackDown

Last year, The Miz turned face when he aligned with R-Truth and reformed The Awesome Truth. The veterans entered the tag team division and captured the RAW Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Later, the two became the face of Monday Night RAW's tag team division and the inaugural World Tag Team Champions of the new era. Unfortunately, they lost the titles to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh when Liv Morgan interfered and cost them the gold.

After spending months in the division, the two cross paths with Karrion Kross and The Final Testament. During this, The Miz turned on R-Truth and aligned with the villainous faction for a while. The group feuded with The Wyatt Sicks and eventually won.

A transfer window opened earlier this year in WWE and The A-Lister was moved to SmackDown. Recently, the former World Champion had a match against Andrade, which he lost. It'll be interesting to see what The Awesome One does next on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

