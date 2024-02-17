Jade Cargill, Raquel Rodriguez, and more WWE Superstars react to Nia Jax's rare personal update

WWE Superstar Nia Jax is one of the most dominant superstars on the roster. She recently posted a personal update on social media.

The 39-year-old is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Rhea Ripley. The Irresistible Force is scheduled to challenge The Judgment Day member for the Women's World Championship at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently took to Instagram to share a personal update. Jax shared multiple pictures in her post. Some images featured fellow performers, while others were her photographs from different stages of her WWE career.

"Archives," she wrote.

The Instagram update caught the eye of various wrestlers across companies. WWE Superstars Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and Apollo Crews commented on the post. Several others, including Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Raquel Rodriguez, R-Truth, Kofi Kingston, and more, reacted to the post by dropping a like.

You can check some of the reactions below:

A screengrab of reactions on Nia Jax's Instagram post

Nia Jax reflects on her time away from WWE

Nia Jax's previous WWE run ended abruptly following an attack from former tag team partner, Shayna Baszler, in September 2021. After the segment, Jax reportedly asked the Stamford-based company to grant her some time off to take care of her mental health. Unfortunately, she was never called back and was subsequently released from her contract on November 4, 2021.

Expand Tweet

Speaking to Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, Jax opened up on her experience away from wrestling. She revealed that getting released was one of the best things to have happened to her. The female superstar believed it allowed her to figure out what she wanted to do:

"I was pretty shocked too, with my time away, and it happened to become one of the best things that ever happened to me. I was able to really deep dive into finding myself again ... When you're in the bubble for so long, you kind of get lost in the sauce of WWE. It's a big, I don't want to say drug, but it's a bubble. You're in a bubble and you're stuck in the WWE world and you don't really see outside. You have your blinders on. Being released gave me the time to actually dive back into myself and figure out what I want and what I want to do," she said.

Nia Jax returned to the company in September 2023 to attack Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during their match for the Women's World Championship. The Samoan superstar has since had rivalries against top superstars, including The Eradicator and The Man. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead as The Irresistible Force pursues championship gold.

Will Nia Jax defeat Rhea Ripley to become the new Women's World Champion at Elimination Chamber: Perth? Sound off in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE