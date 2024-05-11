Jade Cargill reacts to a huge botch made by WWE after her match on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to react to a huge botch made by the Stamford-based promotion after her match on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

On this week's episode of the blue brand, Cargill locked horns with Piper Niven in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. For the first time in her WWE career, the current Women's Tag Team Champion did not dominate her opponent as Niven showcased incredible strength inside the squared circle. However, Jade Cargill emerged victorious in the end by pinfall.

Following her win, WWE took to X/Twitter to post about the outcome of the match. The Stamford-based promotion made a huge botch in the graphic as they misspelled Cargill's name.

This caught Jade Cargill's attention and she reacted positively. The former TBS Champion wrote that it was all good and forgave the company for their mistake.

"Cargill. It’s all good. I forgive you," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Cargill will now face Nia Jax in the second round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Jade Cargill talked about her experience at WWE Backlash

During a recent edition of The Babyface Podcast, Jade Cargill said that she would love to go to Europe again because of the crowd. Cargill also mentioned that she was calm going into her match at Backlash because she had already experienced the biggest show in pro wrestling, WrestleMania.

"It was electrifying. I would love to go to Europe again, to be honest. I wouldn't mind being there for a while. The crowd was just unmatched. I [have] just never seen anything like it and just going from WrestleMania to Backlash, it made it a little bit easier being that WrestleMania is the hottest stage, the biggest stage in pro wrestling. So for me to go from WrestleMania to Backlash, I was more calm, I was more alive, I was more at center with myself and the locker room was on fire," she said.

Jade Cargill is one of the strongest participants in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. It will be interesting to see if she can go all the way to win the crown at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event.

