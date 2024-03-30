Jade Cargill reacts to major WrestleMania announcement following WWE SmackDown

WWE has gathered all the momentum in the world, heading into the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill reacted to a major announcement following the events of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Storm finally arrived as Jade Cargill appeared and signed the dotted line to join Friday Night SmackDown. The blue brand is now home to the former TBS Champion, and she wasted no time in making a statement when she attacked the members of Damage CTRL to close the show.

Today, Cargill went on X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted a couple of things regarding her WWE debut, the announcement of her WrestleMania match against Damage CTRL, and teaming up with Bianca Belair and Naomi in the coming weeks.

"Life is amazing right now. I’m going to my first #WrestleMania , at that alongside these powerful queens @BiancaBelairWWE @TheTrinity_Fatu. It gets no better than that! #blessed, time to kick some butt and show out."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This will be Cargill's second official WWE match after her appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Jade Cargill and four other major WWE stars receive high praise from Paul Heyman

The women's division in WWE is on par with the men's division, as the stars in the promotion are striving to produce the best product in the world of professional wrestling across the globe.

Women in the company have also closed the show at The Grandest Stage of Them All on more than one occasion. The division and its booking have vastly improved under Triple H's regime.

During a conversation with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Paul Heyman spoke highly of the current division. He also praised Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair's work in the company.

Expand Tweet

The women have been an integral part of the promotion, with their ongoing storylines heading into the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Philadelphia. It will be interesting to see which stars leave the event victorious.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you think Jade Cargill will win a championship before the end of 2024? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion