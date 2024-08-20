Jade Cargill reacts to recent botch at major WWE event

WWE star Jade Cargill opened up about her botch at Clash at the Castle earlier this year. The 32-year-old and Bianca Belair lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to The Unholy Union at the premium live event in Scotland.

In a recent interview with Metro.co, the former All Elite Wrestling star discussed when she slipped on the ropes at Clash at the Castle. Jade Cargill noted that she had to keep going during the match and noted that she had never taken a fall like that during her professional wrestling career.

"I just had to keep on going. I can’t just lay there. I’ve never, ever, ever in my career, ever took a fall like that," she said.

Trending

Jade Cargill added many people would have crumbled after the botch, but she thrived under the pressure at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"A lot of people wouldn’t be able to do that. They would probably crumble under pressure. But diamonds are created under pressure, and that’s what I am," she added. [H/T - Metro.co]

WWE veteran claims Jade Cargill still needs a lot of work

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes Jade Cargill still needs a lot of improvement after watching a recent match of hers on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell reacted to Cargill's dominant victory over Alba Fyre on the August 9 episode of the blue brand. He suggested that the former TBS Champion doesn't know what she is doing if the moves aren't laid out beforehand and still has a lot of work to do.

"That girl still needs a lot of work. She still looks hesitant. I guess if it's not laid out in the planning, she looks great, but she looks lost. During the match, she doesn't know where to go, what to do, where to be. So, the other girl, Bianca, she has got it down. But Cargill, how long has she been in the business, two years? More?" [56:24 - 57:00]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have made it known that they are coming after The Unholy Union's WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It will be interesting to see how long Fyre and Dawn can remain champions following their successful title defense last night on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback