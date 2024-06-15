Possible reasons the WWE Women's Tag Title changed hands at Clash at the Castle

Fans erupted in Glasgow, Scotland, when The Unholy Union captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. In a match that many assumed was a forgone conclusion, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn shocked the world, taking the gold off the dynamic tandem of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

The former champions held the gold for 42 days, capturing them at Backlash a little over a month ago. After defeating The Kabuki Warriors, they managed to pick up wins over Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae as well as Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, the latter of whom were also in the title bout tonight.

It's a surprisingly short reign for such an exciting pair, leading us to ask one question; Why? What were the reasons behind this decision? Well, after taking a moment to sit back and look at the possibilities, it's starting to make a bit more sense.

#3. Giving Scotland a big feel-good moment before breaking their hearts in the main event

At WWE Clash at the Castle, Scotland had four competitors that they called their own. Drew McIntyre, Piper Niven, and The Unholy Union's Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn all hail from the country, and all had opportunities at gold. Many assumed that no titles would change hands tonight, but that could've been disastrous for the promotion.

WWE have been taking advantage of the excitement and hype building around their fans outside of the United States in recent years. Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, France, and more have seen their favorite promotion appear for an epic premium live event. And every time, the live crowds have made the events can't miss experiences.

This crowd was hot from the word go, but if McIntyre, Niven, and The Unholy Union all lost, it could weaken the overall atmosphere in OVO Hydro in Glasgow. Instead, WWE gave the crowd a huge moment with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn capturing the gold.

It was a true feel-good moment, doubly so considering the horrific tragedy Fyre's family dealt with. We saw her break down in tears with her family near the ring, understandably so.

This also gave WWE a chance to toy with the fans a bit. If they won, could Piper Niven defeat Bayley? Even if she lost, Drew McIntyre could still overcome Damian Priest in the main event. Looking at the overall show, it was a great decision booking-wise.

#2. Freshening up the WWE Women's Tag Title scene without pinning Jade Cargill or Bianca Belair

Since the titles were introduced in 2019, they've changed hands 26 times counting tonight. Despite that, most fans can barely remember any epic feuds revolving around the gold. The only champions that have really stuck out to the majority have been Bayley & Sasha Banks, The Kabuki Warriors, and yes, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

Honestly, Jade and Bianca's time on top is the first time since the Two Women Power Trip during the Pandemic that they've felt important. While you could say that the best way to keep that feeling alive is to keep the gold on them, it might be better to hot potato the titles here or there.

Without actually pinning Jade or Bianca, it leaves them with a free rematch against The Unholy Union. Even if they don't immediately cash in that opportunity, a team like Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn aren't as dominant as the former champions, meaning any title defense they have is a bit more unpredictable.

It's a chance to introduce some new teams to the division or, maybe, give an NXT team a chance to carry the gold.

#1. Freeing up Jade and Bianca for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The most important thing this decision has done is take away any excuses for Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to get involved in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Without the titles around their waists, they're free to focus on one of the most exciting premium live events of the year.

The MITB is one of the few prizes Bianca Belair has yet to achieve, giving her more of a reason to win than just earn a shot at a title. It would further solidify her as one of the Greatest Of All Time, something that someone with the nickname the EST of WWE would want to do.

On the other hand, Jade could shock the world by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase within her first year with the promotion. That's something that has yet to be done by anyone, regardless of gender.

While they both look to make history, this is also the perfect time to begin working on the cracks in their friendship. WWE teased a showdown between the two at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. If they fail to win the tag titles back from The Unholy Union, we may see that match as soon as SummerSlam.