Watch: WWE crowd erupts before Clash at the Castle begins

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland is currently underway. Most of the Stamford-based promotion's recent international premium live events have seen loud crowds, and that has also been the case at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland tonight.

The Glaswegians fans have brought loud ovations all weekend - at Friday's Kickoff event, earlier today during the Countdown pre-show, and then all throughout tonight's Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE. The homegrown Scottish superstars received especially significant reactions - new Women's Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, Piper Niven, and Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Psychopath is headlining tonight's show against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, but the Glasgow fans have been chanting and cheering for McIntyre all weekend. As seen below, The Chosen One's fans filled the OVO Hydro with thunderous chants before the PLE event hit the air on Peacock.

"LET’S GO! #WWECastle starts RIGHT NOW and these fans want @dmcintyrewwe! [castle emoji] [fire emoji]," the Stamford-based promotion posted with the video below.

The OVO Hydro was expected to be fully sold out for Clash at the Castle: Scotland. While Niven came up short against Bayley with the Women's Championship on the line, The Unholy Union captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, in a Triple Threat Match that also included Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.