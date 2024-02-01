Jade Cargill receives a message from Nikkita Lyons after her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill received a message from WWE star Nikkita Lyons, who reacted to her debut at the recently concluded Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Cargill entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at #28 and eliminated Nia Jax and Naomi. She was eliminated by the returning Liv Morgan, who entered the match at #30.

Taking to Instagram, Lyons sent a message to Cargill and reacted to the incredible reception she received from the WWE Universe upon her arrival in the Rumble.

Check out a screenshot of Lyons' Instagram comment and reaction to Cargill's debut:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan commented on Jade Cargill's WWE debut

Liv Morgan was responsible for eliminating Jade Cargill from the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Rumble also marked the return of the 29-year-old, who had been sidelined with an injury.

Speaking in an interview with Lucha Libre Online, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that Cargill is a big superstar with an even brighter future to look forward to.

Morgan made a bold statement, claiming that Cargill wasn't ready for her. She said:

"I mean, Jade [Cargill] is a big star and she’s gonna be an even bigger star but I did eliminate her. She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do,"

Expand Tweet

Cargill signed with WWE back in 2023. However, it wasn't until the Women's Royal Rumble she made her in-ring debut for the company.

The former AEW star hasn't officially signed with a brand. It remains to be seen if she chooses RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. The former TBS Champion has already appeared on all three brands.

Would you like to see Jade Cargill in action at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section