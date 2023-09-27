Jade Cargill responds to Bayley's "warm welcome" to WWE

Jade Cargill responded to Bayley's welcome message following her WWE signing.

One of the biggest news in recent weeks has been Jade Cargill's exit from AEW, which came as a bit of a shock to the fans since she was doing so well in the company. Following the announcement of her departure from AEW, news started doing the rounds that the former TBS Champion was WWE-bound.

Recently, the Stamford-based promotion finally confirmed that Cargill had signed a multi-year deal with the company. After the news broke publicly, Bayley took to Twitter to extend a 'warm welcome' to Cargill.

Bayley tweeted:

"Hello, I am the Tree of Life here in the WWE. Pleasure to meet you. Please feel free to watch very closely this Friday as I break down that cheating, nosey, idiot @MsCharlotteWWE. Enjoy!!!!!!!!! And welcome………," wrote Bayley.

Cargill has since responded to Bayley's message, saying that she is the one to look out for.

"Warm welcome from a “role model”. Heard from my friends you’re also the one to look out for," responded Cargill.

Jade Cargill lists the WWE Superstars she wants to face in the future

Jade Cargill recently signed with WWE, but she is yet to make her in-ring debut. However, it looks like she already has a laundry list of competitors that she wants to take down. Speaking on The Masked Man podcast, Cargill named Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Nia Jax as potential Superstars she wants to take down.

"There's so many damn names, there's Nia Jax, there's Rhea Ripley, there's Charlotte Flair, there's Bianca Belair. It's a lot of people, there's not just one person. I want to take them all down. Like I said, I'm creating a legacy, I'm here to take over, and make a name for myself. So whoever wants it, they can come get it," said Cargill. [6:55-7:14]

However, it would be interesting to see if she will be able to retain the dominance she had back in her tenure with AEW.

