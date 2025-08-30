Jade Cargill reveals her new name following WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill had an eventful SmackDown as she declared herself the number 1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship. The former AEW star has also given herself a new name following the show.Cargill faced Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, where she ended up coming short. However, The Storm did not squander hopes as she continued to be involved in the title picture. She teamed up with Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. After pinning the Irrestible Force last week, she declared on SmackDown this Friday that she will again be facing the Buff Barbie for her coveted title.While the match is not yet announced, Jade Cargill has given herself a new name that suits the events of the latest SmackDown. The former tag team champion called herself Wild Card, an ode to her re-entry in the title picture.Stevie Richards wants WWE to send Jade Cargill to TNAJade Cargill is one of the few WWE signings who joined the main roster directly rather than going through NXT. However, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards believes that The Storm should be sent to NXT or even TNA to hone her wrestling skills:&quot;So my whole thing is, and I have said this before. Put her in NXT, put her in TNA. Test her attitude. See by not going to the main roster right away, how she feels about that. 'Cause guess what's gonna happen? I think Jade's gonna do more work in NXT and maybe even in TNA, in order to hopefully get it, but they have already got the first impression of her. So when she comes back, she's fighting an uphill battle all over again,&quot; added Richards.Jade Cargill has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two years. She has won the Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions in her time with the company and also became this year's Queen of the Ring. However, the powerhouse is still chasing her first world title in pro wrestling.