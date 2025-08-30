Jade Cargill reveals her new name following WWE SmackDown

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 30, 2025 20:00 GMT
Jade Cargill at SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)
Jade Cargill at SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)

Jade Cargill had an eventful SmackDown as she declared herself the number 1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship. The former AEW star has also given herself a new name following the show.

Ad

Cargill faced Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, where she ended up coming short. However, The Storm did not squander hopes as she continued to be involved in the title picture. She teamed up with Stratton to defeat Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. After pinning the Irrestible Force last week, she declared on SmackDown this Friday that she will again be facing the Buff Barbie for her coveted title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While the match is not yet announced, Jade Cargill has given herself a new name that suits the events of the latest SmackDown. The former tag team champion called herself Wild Card, an ode to her re-entry in the title picture.

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Stevie Richards wants WWE to send Jade Cargill to TNA

Jade Cargill is one of the few WWE signings who joined the main roster directly rather than going through NXT. However, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards believes that The Storm should be sent to NXT or even TNA to hone her wrestling skills:

"So my whole thing is, and I have said this before. Put her in NXT, put her in TNA. Test her attitude. See by not going to the main roster right away, how she feels about that. 'Cause guess what's gonna happen? I think Jade's gonna do more work in NXT and maybe even in TNA, in order to hopefully get it, but they have already got the first impression of her. So when she comes back, she's fighting an uphill battle all over again," added Richards.

Jade Cargill has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two years. She has won the Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions in her time with the company and also became this year's Queen of the Ring. However, the powerhouse is still chasing her first world title in pro wrestling.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications