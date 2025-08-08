WWE urged to remove top star from the main roster immediately by wrestling veteran Stevie Richards after recent match 

A major WWE star's loss at SummerSlam 2025 stunned fans and raised doubts about her current standing in the global juggernaut. In a recent episode of his Stevie Richards Show, the wrestling veteran spoke about how WWE needs to pull the plug on Jade Cargill's push and send her to NXT to hone her skills.

Going into The Biggest Party of the Summer, many assumed Cargill could finally be crowned as the WWE Women's Champion. However, as it turned out, the former AEW star not only failed to win the title from Tiffany Stratton, but also went down in the match in merely seven minutes. As expected, this led to fans wondering if the global juggernaut had given up on her as a potential headliner.

Speaking on his podcast, Stevie Richards suggested that Triple H and his team should consider sending Jade Cargill down to NXT or even TNA to test her skills and attitude. He added that even if Cargill were to emerge as an improved performer after her stint in NXT, she could face difficulty in carving a place on the main roster again, as their first impression of her wasn't very favorable.

"So my whole thing is, and I have said this before. Put her in NXT, put her in TNA. Test her attitude. See by not going to the main roster right away, how she feels about that. 'Cause guess what's gonna happen? I think Jade's gonna do more work in NXT and maybe even in TNA, in order to hopefully get it, but they have already got the first impression of her. So when she comes back, she's fighting an uphill battle all over again," added Richards. (9:40 - 10:10)

Stevie Richards on Jade Cargill potentially having backstage issues in WWE

Richards also spoke about Jade Cargill potentially having rubbed many in WWE's locker room the wrong way. He added that her reported tussle with Shayna Baszler might have ruined her equation with her colleagues and even the management.

"Jade Cargill could have a lot of people in the back who believe in her, that are pushing for her, advocating for her. But then all you need is one or two or maybe a little bit more before the knives come out. And I'm not saying if she said the thing that she said to Shayna Baszler, she's already ruffling feathers in the dressing room, which means it's passing up to the management," said Stevie Richards.

It now remains to be seen what lies ahead for Cargill on SmackDown, as the chances of her challenging Tiffany Stratton again anytime soon are slim at best.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit the Stevie Richards Show and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

