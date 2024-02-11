Jade Cargill reveals her WrestleMania XL plans and whose decision it is

Jade Cargill has been the buzz of the town since her appearance at the WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event. The WWE Universe finally saw her in action at Royal Rumble and can't wait to see her at WrestleMania in a few months.

The former AEW star made her presence known at Royal Rumble during the 30-woman elimination match. She entered as the twenty-eighth superstar, making it to the final three before being eliminated by Liv Morgan. While she was in the match, Cargill eliminated Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.

The WWE Universe has been talking about Jade Cargill's plans for WrestleMania after her WWE debut. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Cargill spoke addressed her status for this year's Show of Shows, stating that fans will have to wait and watch.

"You're going to have to see that. You're just going to have to see. If I want it, I got it. I'm going to go out there and get it. Let's just say that." (3:45 - 3:51)

What is Jade Cargill's status on The Road to WrestleMania?

Jade Cargill's only match in WWE was the one she was a part of at the Royal Rumble PLE. Even though she had a remarkable performance, there is no clarity on her status for WrestleMania this year.

WWE has decided to have a set of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches to circle in on who will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Jade Cargill's name was missing from the mix but she is rumored to be a part of the match in Australia this month.

Cargill's inclusion in the women's elimination match will add a lot of star power and give her a stage to prove her mettle with the best in the promotion. The WWE Universe went wild when they saw her stand-off with Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble and WWE may have picked up on that. Could that face-off be in the works for WrestleMania this year?