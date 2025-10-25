Jade Cargill's heel turn gets harsh criticism from WWE veteran: "AI is the only thing that can save their jobs" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently criticized Jade Cargill's heel turn. The star was in action on SmackDown this week.
Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James this week in a singles match with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. However, Giulia unleashed a vicious post-match assault on the WWE Women's Champion. This forced Cargill to intervene and help Stratton. But things took a turn for the worse for Tiffany as Cargill suddenly attacked Stratton and left her lying there.
During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo took issue with the programming. He felt the entire show was one big fight. He pointed out that the wrestlers were fighting each other without any compelling storyline. The veteran writer also took a dig at Jade Cargill's heel turn, calling it unnecessary. He went on to say that the Triple H-led creative team was lucky that they could possibly turn to artificial intelligence to create better storylines and save the product.
"Look at this sh*t. What do you guys want me and Mac to talk about for an hour? This show is one big fight. That's all it is. That guy is attacking this guy, this guy is attacking that guy. We're gonna turn Jade Cargill heel for no reason. We're gonna do the Naomi-Jade Cargill storyline with Fatu. I swear to God, Triple H, Paul Heyman, Prichard, Hayes, whoever the hell is involved should drop to their knees and thank God for AI. Thank God for AI because literally AI is the only thing that can save their jobs. That's the only thing that can save their jobs."
Tiffiany was in a lot of pain after the attack. Meanwhile, WWE has set up a huge match between her and Jade for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event.
