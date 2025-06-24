Jade Cargill's monster aura ruined on RAW; WWE veteran baffled by questionable booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill's booking. The star was in action on RAW this week.

Ad

Cargill defeated Perez to advance to the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Roxanne targeted Cargill's leg throughout the encounter. However, Jade managed to overpower her. The Storm planted her opponent with the Powerbomb and earned the win with her signature Jaded.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why Cargill sold so much for Perez. He noted that the 33-year-old star was supposed to be booked like a monster in the ring. The veteran writer was confused by the creative idea behind not having Jade dominate the whole match.

Ad

Trending

"No, just kind of like you said, 50-50. I mean, Jade Cargill is supposed to be a monster. You know, Rosie Perez looks like every other Rosie Perez on the card. I don't understand it for the life of me, bro. It would be like Mr. Wonderful going 50-50 with Salvatore Belomo." [From 13:38 onwards]

Ad

Ad

With the win this week, Jade Cargill qualified for the finals. She will now face Asuka in the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The match will happen at Night of Champions this Saturday.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!