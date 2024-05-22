Jade Cargill's new feud means nothing - Ex-WWE writer blasts company's flawed booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer feels the Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax feud may not be an exciting prospect for fans. Cargill is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Bianca Belair. The name in question is Vince Russo.

The two stars recently faced off in the quarterfinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament on Friday's SmackDown. It was a chaotic matchup as the action spilled to the outside. Jax taunted Cargill's daughter, who was at ringside to watch her mom in action. This led to Cargill using a steel chair on Jax, ending the match in the latter's favor.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Vince Russo pointed out that WWE booked Jax to lose against Liv Morgan in her final match on RAW. He felt that fans would never be invested in a Nia Jax vs. Jade Cargill feud because the former had no credibility left.

"For some reason, my TV didn't record SmackDown and I had to go online and look at the top ten highlights from SmackDown. The top highlight was Nia Jax and Jade Cargill going at it. I don't know you, but it's the same thing here. While I'm watching this, I swear to you, this is the first place my mind goes, 'Didn't Liv Morgan just beat Nia Jax? If Liv Morgan can beat Nia Jax, how is Nia Jax gonna be [over]?'"

Russo added that Cargill and Jax's rivalry wouldn't mean anything because The Irresistible Force was earlier bested by Liv Morgan, who was no match for her physically.

"How is Nia Jax and Jade Cargill supposed to mean something when a girl five foot nothing beat Nia Jax?" [From 28:09 onwards]

Jax will now face Bianca Belair in the semifinals of the tournament on Friday's SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who finally advances to the final and faces Lyra Valkyria in Saudi Arabia at the much-awaited premium live event.

