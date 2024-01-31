Jade Cargill's potential clash against 34-year-old WWE star will be "very high-profile," says Tommy Dreamer

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill potentially locking horns with a 34-year-old star in the future. The name in question is Bianca Belair.

Cargill finally made her WWE in-ring debut at Royal Rumble 2024 after over four months of signing a multi-year deal with the promotion. She entered the annual multi-woman bout at number 28, featuring in a couple of memorable moments that got the fans on the edge of their seats.

After entering the contest, the former AEW TBS Champion unleashed her fury, sending the dominant Nia Jax over the top rope. But the real fireworks came when she confronted Bianca Belair, hinting at an epic future showdown. Since Cargill inked a deal with WWE, fans were eager to see a face-off between her and Belair. This past Saturday, the two powerhouses shared the ring for the first time.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer offered his insights on Jade Cargill's WWE in-ring debut. He also mentioned the inevitable, jaw-dropping bout between The EST and Cargill would be "very high-profile":

"I liked Jade and Bianca's execution in the Royal Rumble. I loved what they did, where they were holding the other women in the air, [and] kind of acknowledged each other. That is a very, very high-profile match [Belair vs. Cargill]," Dreamer said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Tommy Dreamer says Jade Cargill will have a significant role in WWE WrestleMania 40

During the same conversation, the 52-year-old veteran discussed how Jade Cargill's arrival in WWE could do wonders for the promotion.

Dreamer was convinced that the rising star was a "game-changer" who deserved a prominent spot at WrestleMania 40. He added that the crowd was behind Cargill after her remarkable Royal Rumble performance, and the company should capitalize on her momentum:

"Jade is a game-changer. She's a game-changer for WWE, and I feel she needs to be in a very, very prominent role in her first WrestleMania. Not meaning she has to be at the top, but it's a victory for her to continue on her path because she just had this presence in the Royal Rumble," Dreamer added. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Jade Cargill is among the hottest prospects in WWE today, and fans are eager to see which brand will secure her services in the coming weeks.

