Jade Cargill, Sasha Banks, Byron Saxton, Nikki Cross, and others send support after wrestler's emotional health update; she broke down

Jade Cargill, Sasha Banks, and other big WWE and AEW names have reacted to an emotional update by a wrestler. The star shared her health condition in an emotional video and broke down.

The star in question is Serena Deeb. She has been a regular wrestler in AEW and has backstage responsibilities in the promotion. However, she has been missing since last October.

Taking to Instagram, Deeb said that she had a series of three unprovoked seizures since the previous October and had been going through a lot in her life. The wrestler shared that she had seen a lot of doctors to get better, but she was missing wrestling and being in the ring. It was an emotional update, with the star breaking down in tears.

"Since last October, I have had a series of three unprovoked seizures. This has been a really dramatic time period for me. It's affected my career, and it's affected my life, and in a lot of ways, it's been scary for me. I have seen a lot of doctors, I have had every test imaginable. For the longest time, nobody could tell me why this happened. Being out of the ring has been really challenging for me. I love professional wrestling with everything in me, and I miss performing, and I miss wrestling."

Thankfully, she had positive news to share as well. Her doctors had declared that she was now fully recovered and that she was now cleared to wrestle once again.

The wrestlers poured their love in the comments below, sharing their support for her. Jade Cargill, Sasha Banks, Byron Saxton, Nikki Cross, Ivar, and others shared their love and support for her.

The stars poured their love and support for her into the comments section

Jade Cargill wanted a dream match against Serena Deeb

While Jade Cargill has now moved to WWE, one dream match she wanted in AEW never took place.

The star wanted to face Deeb and said as much in an interview.

"However, the one person that everybody wants to wrestle, and that I want to wrestle, is Serena Deeb. I mean, she's The Professor. I just think being in the ring with her is a privilege as it is and I want to work with her so bad. So whenever she's ready, I'm ready."

It remains to be seen if that match ever ends up happening.

The Sportskeeda community wishes Serena Deeb a swift and complete recovery.

Please credit Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use Serena's quotes from this article.

