Jade Cargill sends a bold one-word message to female WWE Superstar amid her feud with Naomi; it's not Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill has reacted to Jaida Parker's photos with a one-word message. Cargill is currently feuding with Naomi after the latter was revealed as her attacker.

Despite her issues with Naomi and Bianca Belair, Cargill remains quite close to Parker. The two superstars often compliment each other on their Instagram posts. Parker is signed to the NXT brand, where she has quickly established herself as a top superstar.

On Instagram, Cargill commented with a bold one-word message on Parker's post.

"HER 🔥" wrote Cargill.

Check out a screengrab of Cargill's Instagram comment:

Dutch Mantell explained why he thinks Jade Cargill won't be a good heel

Dutch Mantell believed Jade Cargill wouldn't be a good heel, as she would simply overpower the babyfaces due to her attitude.

Speaking on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager made a bold statement, saying that Cargill would "kill" babyfaces. He said:

"I think Jade [Cargill], she would be better as a heel. That's what I thought she would be. But actually, if she has that attitude, she'd kill babyfaces. Literally, kill them. You know, the heel is what makes it work, totally. She would kill them making her not selling for the babyfaces. It's what I'm saying, not kill them, but you know, she just wouldn't, I don't think she would be a good heel at all. A heel has to go out there and sell and, you know, go down and beg off and can do all kind of stuff and she wouldn't feel comfortable doing that. So, in the process, she would actually kill her opponent off before her opponent had time to get over."

Jade Cargill returned to WWE television at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. She attacked Naomi and cost her the chance to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship.

The Storm will make her in-ring return on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. She will face Liv Morgan in a singles match.

