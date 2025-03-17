  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jade Cargill sends a bold one-word message to female WWE Superstar amid her feud with Naomi; it's not Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill sends a bold one-word message to female WWE Superstar amid her feud with Naomi; it's not Bianca Belair

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 17, 2025 08:32 GMT
Jade Cargill (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jade Cargill [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Jade Cargill has reacted to Jaida Parker's photos with a one-word message. Cargill is currently feuding with Naomi after the latter was revealed as her attacker.

Ad

Despite her issues with Naomi and Bianca Belair, Cargill remains quite close to Parker. The two superstars often compliment each other on their Instagram posts. Parker is signed to the NXT brand, where she has quickly established herself as a top superstar.

On Instagram, Cargill commented with a bold one-word message on Parker's post.

"HER 🔥" wrote Cargill.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Check out a screengrab of Cargill's Instagram comment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dutch Mantell explained why he thinks Jade Cargill won't be a good heel

Dutch Mantell believed Jade Cargill wouldn't be a good heel, as she would simply overpower the babyfaces due to her attitude.

Speaking on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager made a bold statement, saying that Cargill would "kill" babyfaces. He said:

"I think Jade [Cargill], she would be better as a heel. That's what I thought she would be. But actually, if she has that attitude, she'd kill babyfaces. Literally, kill them. You know, the heel is what makes it work, totally. She would kill them making her not selling for the babyfaces. It's what I'm saying, not kill them, but you know, she just wouldn't, I don't think she would be a good heel at all. A heel has to go out there and sell and, you know, go down and beg off and can do all kind of stuff and she wouldn't feel comfortable doing that. So, in the process, she would actually kill her opponent off before her opponent had time to get over."
Ad
Ad

Jade Cargill returned to WWE television at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. She attacked Naomi and cost her the chance to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship.

The Storm will make her in-ring return on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. She will face Liv Morgan in a singles match.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी