Jade Cargill sends a bold three-word message ahead of her much-awaited WWE debut

Jade Cargill recently took to social media to send a bold three-word message ahead of her highly-awaited in-ring WWE debut.

Following her release from AEW, Cargill signed with the Stamford-based company in September. Her first on-screen appearance was at the Fastlane Premium Live Event. The former AEW star has also appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Taking to Instagram, Cargill shared a photo from her AEW days and sent a three-word message.

"Strength and purpose," wrote Cargill.

Check out Cargill's now-deleted Instagram post below:

Bill Apter discussed a potential dream match between Jade Cargill and Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, departed WWE in 2022. Following her exit from the company, Mone has competed in Japan under World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

She also won the IWGP Women's Championship by dethroning Kairi Sane. The former WWE star is currently recovering from a long-term injury.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter discussed the possibility of a match between Mone and Jade Cargill at some point down the line. He said:

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," said Apter.

While Mone is currently recovering from her latest injury, there have been rumors about her potential return to WWE.

Meanwhile, Cargill is yet to make her in-ring debut for WWE. She is currently training at the Performance Center, and it remains to be seen when she will compete in her first match.

