Jade Cargill sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill delivered an interesting message ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown.

The former AEW star made her WWE debut during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane on October 7. She arrived at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and was greeted by Triple H. The two had a brief conversation before entering the venue for the premium live event.

Cargill has also appeared on NXT and had a conversation with Shawn Michaels in the parking lot. The 31-year-old star has also had backstage confrontations with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown and NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch on RAW since her arrival.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Jade Cargill took to social media to react to a message from USA Network. The network claimed that she was great on social media and Cargill agreed in her post seen below.

"Me too. Me too. 🥰," she posted.

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes WWE has big plans for Jade Cargill

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently discussed a potential rivalry between Jade Cargill and Becky Lynch after the two superstars had a backstage confrontation on RAW.

Cargill spent the past few years with All Elite Wrestling and was undefeated as TBS Champion until dropping the title to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing earlier this year. WWE has presented Cargill as a star and she already has a ton of momentum without having a match for the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter said that the confrontation between Lynch and Cargill was compelling television. Apter added that the company appears to have big plans for Cargill based on how they are presenting her so far.

"That was 20 seconds of compelling TV. For me, it was." Apter continued, "I just have a feeling that everything they've invested in Jade, they're going to do something that's gonna be exceptional." [From 25:15 to 25:53]

Jade Cargill made a name for herself in AEW, but her career could be taken to the next level after making the jump to WWE. It will be fascinating to see who Cargill's first opponent will be when she makes her in-ring debut for the promotion.

