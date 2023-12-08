Jade Cargill sends an emotional message ahead of WWE SmackDown; suddenly deletes tweet

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill posted an emotional message ahead of this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Jade Cargill sent shockwaves across the world of pro wrestling when she departed from AEW and signed a multi-year contract with the Stamford-based company on September 26. Despite making brief on-screen appearances on Fastlane Premium Live Event, RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, she's yet to make her in-ring debut.

The 31-year-old star recently took to Twitter and addressed the WWE Universe. Cargill expressed how much she misses seeing the crowd's faces.

"I know you guys don’t miss me, but I do miss your faces in the crowd 🥰😎😎😎," Jade wrote.

Check out Jade Cargill's tweet below:

Jade Cargill recently addressed her fans

The former AEW star has now deleted the aforementioned tweet.

Jade Cargill asks WWE Universe to be patient

Jade Cargill recently discussed her imminent debut in WWE and addressed the promotion's fanbase.

In a recent interview with The Dallas Morning News, Cargill urged fans to remain patient, emphasizing that they're diligently crafting something meant to leave a lasting legacy.

She highlighted the project's potential to resonate deeply within both wrestling and pop culture, stressing the importance of not rushing this setup for success.

"So, you want me to reveal what we have in the works it seems like. [Laughs] So, listen, I think the fanbase should be patient. I think they need to understand we’re making a diamond. We’re creating something that’s gonna be a legacy. We’re creating something that’s going to create echoes and waves throughout not just the wrestling culture, but pop culture and beyond. They’re setting me up for success, you shouldn’t rush success," Jade said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the talented star.

Are you excited for Jade Cargill's imminent in-ring debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here