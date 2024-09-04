Jade Cargill sends emotional message to her husband after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently took to social media to send an emotional message to her real-life husband Brandon Phillips following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The 32-year-old has become one of the biggest faces in the Stamford-based promotion.

Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023, Cargill has already made a huge name in the company by winning the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Bianca Belair. The duo reclaimed the tag title against Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. Before joining WWE, Cargill was with AEW, where she enjoyed a record-breaking TBS Title reign.

On the latest edition of RAW, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were present at ringside during the number one contender's match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship between The Unholy Union and The Damage CTRL. After emerging victorious, Fyre and Dawn are once again set to lock horns with Cargill and Belair for the gold.

Following the show, Jade Cargill took to X/Twitter to send an emotional message to her husband, Brandon Phillips. The former TBS Champion uploaded a photo with Phillips, sharing a story of how they planned to retire at 30 and travel the world together.

Cargill also mentioned that her husband supported her decision to continue following her dream as a wrestler and thanked him for always being by her side.

"Datdude is MY dude. The fact he wanted me to retire with him at 30 and travel the world but supports my career is something I am forever thankful of. He can be in Italy off the coast on a boat living life (like we planned) but instead is chasing this life with me on the road and supporting our family. I do this because I love it. Not because I NEED IT. Thank you love @DatDudeBP #blessed my Gold Glover," she wrote.

Bianca Belair vowed to make the most of her current WWE title reign with Jade Cargill

After reclaiming the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Bash in Berlin, Bianca Belair took to X/Twitter to send a message. In her tweet, she vowed to make this title reign her and Jade Cargill's best run yet.

"2x Tag Team Champions! Not our 1st title reign but we are going to make it our bEST title reign. Get ready! Time to finish what we started!" wrote Belair.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair's future as a tag team.

