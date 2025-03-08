Jade Cargill sends her first message after Naomi's confession to Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill sent a message after Naomi confessed and finally revealed the truth about attacking her in November. The Storm sent her first message on social media since the turn of events on this week's SmackDown.

Ad

Naomi was involved in an emotional exchange with The EST, who demanded the truth from her now-former tag team partner. Things quickly escalated between the two, as The Glow accepted that she had ambushed Cargill. The segment concluded with her calling Belair a "bit*h" and getting attacked by Cargill.

Taking to her Instagram account, Cargill shared a message after SmackDown. She also flaunted the dress she wore on this week's show.

Ad

Trending

"Don’t spill hate all on my garments 🩸," wrote Cargill.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Check out Cargill's Instagram post below:

Ad

Bill Apter on Jade Cargill's return at Elimination Chamber: Toronto

Bill Apter discussed Jade Cargill's return at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event and questioned WWE's decision to play her theme song during the return.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:

"What was strange to me was when Jade ran out, why did they put the music of the person so you know there's gonna be a run-in? To me, the charm of it would've been, they did it really well but don't play the music." He said. "Here, when Cargill came out, she was wearing her wrestling outfit. Why not come out in street clothes? But when she attacked Naomi, it seemed like a shoot. It was so tight and so well done, I thought it was real. I don't not think Bianca's directly involved in the attack. I think Jade and Naomi are gonna be tied up in a hell of a feud that might happen at WrestleMania."

Ad

Jade Cargill cost Naomi the chance to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The attack forced the 37-year-old superstar to withdraw from the match moments after it officially started.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback