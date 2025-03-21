Jade Cargill sends a four-word message ahead of her in-ring return against Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill is set for her big in-ring return on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Before her bout against Liv Morgan, The Storm sent a four-word message on Instagram.

Cargill returned to WWE television at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. On her first night back, she attacked Naomi, who was later revealed as the culprit for taking Cargill out of action in November. Last week on SmackDown, the former Women's Tag Team Champion was interviewed by Cathy Kelley before Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interrupted them.

On Instagram, Cargill shared a four-word message after her latest trip to Paris, expressing her love for the city.

"Paris, I louvre you," wrote Cargill

Check out Cargill's post:

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Jade Cargill's interview, claiming it sounded "scripted"

Vince Russo was unhappy with Jade Cargill's interview segment on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He thought it sounded "scripted" and lacked emotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Russo added that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez didn't add much to the segment and made it sound even more scripted.

"I wish they would have did a couple of takes, the Jade Cargill interview, because there was not enough emotion. It sounded scripted. When Liv and, and Rodriguez came in, it sounded even more scripted... This just really came off as scripted. Everything was plotted. There was a lack of emotion. And that should not happen when you're doing a pre tape like this, Mac."

The last time Cargill stepped in a WWE ring was in November 2024, when she teamed up with Bianca Belair to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW. Since then, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship has changed hands, with The Judgment Day duo dethroning Belair and Naomi to win them for the third time.

