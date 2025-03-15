Massive problem with Jade Cargill's interview on WWE SmackDown pointed out by veteran (Exclusive)

Jade Cargill had a lot to talk about this week on SmackDown. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been in a feud with Naomi ever since returning to WWE at Elimination Chamber.

Ad

During a recent episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda Wrestling WrestleBinge, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out a huge issue with Jade Cargill's interview segment that aired on SmackDown in Barcelona:

"I wish they would have did a couple of takes, the Jade Cargill interview, because there was not enough emotion. It sounded scripted. When Liv and, and Rodriguez came in, it sounded even more scripted... This just really came off as scripted. Everything was plotted. There was a lack of emotion. And that should not happen when you're doing a pre tape like this, Mac." [From 15:28 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Russo further stated that WWE shouldn't have used the sit-down interview segment to set up a match between Jade and current one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, for next week's show:

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"It wasn' the place to make a match for next week. That should have been, and like you said, Mac, an emotional promo. And instead it came out like she was 100% scripted and we went right to a match for next week at that same. I just don't understand the people there just not know what they're doing... I don't understand, Mac." [From 17:08 onwards]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Jade Cargill will return to in-ring action next week on SmackDown. It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old star picks up the win in her first singles match since August 9, 2024 episode of SmackDown.

Please credit WrestleBinge and embed the YouTube video along with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling, if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback