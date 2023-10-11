Jade Cargill sends a four-word message after teasing her debut on upcoming WWE show

Jade Cargill has teased the possibility of her debuting on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. Taking to X, she sent a four-word message.

Cargill signed with the company a few days ago. She made her on-screen debut at the recently concluded Fastlane premium live event, where she was greeted by Triple H.

Cargill hinted at the possibility of her appearing on NXT. Responding to a tweet from NXT's official handle, she sent a four-word reaction.

"let’s see what’s up," wrote Cargill

Tonight's edition of WWE NXT will feature some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. John Cena will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes, who is set to face Bron Breakker, who will have Paul Heyman in his corner.

Cody Rhodes, meanwhile, has a very important announcement to make on the show. Former NXT Women's Champions Roxanne Perez and Asuka will go one-on-one.

WWE legend The Undertaker will also make an appearance on tonight's NXT.

Vince Russo claimed that Jade Cargill could suffer in WWE similar to Ronda Rousey

Vince Russo recently made a bold statement regarding Jade Cargill, whom he briefly compared to Ronda Rousey.

According to Russo, Cargill isn't a bigger star than Rousey was and believes that the former AEW star could end up in the same position as The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Russo said:

"Look at what happened with Ronda Rousey. Do you think Jade Cargill is a bigger star than Ronda Rousey? You're nuts. She is not, but look at what happened."

Russo added:

"Bro, I think what happened was when she realized the on-the-road portion of the business, she got the really sour taste of the business. And once that happened, she was done."

It remains to be seen if Cargill's official in-ring debut will take place in NXT or on the main roster.

