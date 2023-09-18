Jade Cargill sends an interesting two-word message amid rumors of her signing with WWE

Jade Cargill is reportedly set to finish up with AEW and sign with WWE. Taking to Twitter, she reacted to a tweet claiming to be "sports entertained."

Cargill is a homegrown AEW star and a former TBS Champion. Despite being new to the business, Tony Khan strapped a rocket to the 31-year-old and kept her undefeated for well over a year. She was recently in action against Kris Statlander in her final match in All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, the 31-year-old reacted to an interesting tweet, considering that she is reportedly close to signing with WWE. However, Cargill's two-word reaction was more likely related to a game of American Football.

"This part!" wrote Cargill.

Booker T recently spoke about Jade Cargill and her possibly signing with WWE

Booker T recently reacted to rumors of Jade Cargill possibly signing with WWE. The NXT commentator stated that Cargill will become an instant star if she signs with the company.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker mentioned that the Stamford-based promotion has always been fond of super athletes, and Cargill fits the narrative. He said:

"Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her, that's what i said. She's a WWE Superstar, not that she can't fit in AEW, that's not what I am saying. I'm saying she is what WWE has always promoted..the super athlete.. the super soldier if you will, you know what I'm saying? This is something I anticipated."

He added:

"Of course they [AEW] were grooming Jade Cargill cause of course she is a little green but from the growth of performance in Cargill the last few times I've seen her in the ring, she looks like she's progressing really quickly and in the WWE, I think she's gonna progress a whole lot faster."

Cargill is soon expected to report to the Performance Center. It remains to be seen when she will make her debut for the company.

