"WWE written all over"- Booker T shares his opinion on star rumored to be debuting on WWE television soon

WWE currently has a lot of great talents on its roster, but that doesn't mean the company is not always looking for the next big star. One AEW star who recently became a free agent is rumored to be joining the Stamford-based promotion soon, and Booker T has given his opinion on the potential signing.

According to multiple reports, Jade Cargill is done with AEW and will be looking for a different platform to continue her career, with WWE emerging as the clear favorite.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, the former WCW World Champion reacted to the rumors and gave his opinion on how Cargill will fit in at WWE. Booker T stated that Jade can be an instant star in the company and is pretty much exactly what the promotion likes.

"Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her, that's what i said. She's a WWE Superstar, not that she can't fit in AEW, that's not what I am saying. I'm saying she is what WWE has always promoted..the super athlete.. the super soldier if you will, you know what I'm saying? This is something I anticipated," Booker said. [From 04:22 to 04:53]

The Hall of Famer went on to say that while he understands she's still slightly green in the ring, he didn't think it would be a problem in WWE.

"Of course they [AEW] were grooming Jade Cargill cause of course she is a little green but from the growth of performance in Jade Cargill the last few times I've seen her in the ring, she looks like she's progressing really quickly and in the WWE, I think she's gonna progress a whole lot faster," said Booker T. [05:45 to 06:03]

Booker T wants Jade Cargill to go straight to the WWE main roster

Jade Cargill is a former TBS champion on AEW

During this same podcast, the Hall of Famer was asked by his co-host if Cargill needs to go through NXT if she signs with WWE. Booker T stated that he feels the former TBS Champion can already be a main event star on any of the company's shows.

"I would want her going straight to the main roster cause she's got that kind of a star appeal. In NXT, she'll overshadow everything else that is happening in my personal opinion. Jade Cargill is a main event attraction now. Sign her and put her in the game right now." [From 08:38 to 08:58)

According to reports, Cargill leaving AEW to join the Stamford-based promotion will happen very soon, and we might not have to wait long to see the former TBS champion on WWE television. It'll be interesting to see where the company finds a space for her if she joins.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give an H/T credit to Sportskeeda for transcription.

