Jade Cargill sends a message to Randy Orton after he declares war on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton challenged Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He also officially signed with the blue brand at the end of the night.

Following the segment, Jade Cargill took to Instagram to send a message to The Viper. Cargill recently signed with WWE but has yet to make her in-ring debut.

Reacting to Orton's segment from SmackDown, Cargill sent out a bold statement, claiming she has better abs than Orton.

"My abs are better," wrote Cargill.

Check out a screengrab of Cargill's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Triple H commented on Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series

Triple H has commented on Randy Orton's return at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Orton was the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' team at WarGames, as he helped the group secure a massive win over The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Speaking at the Survivor Series post-show press conference, The Game claimed he was incredibly proud of his former Evolution stablemate.

He said:

"So incredibly proud of him where he is not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had where things were touch and go...'I've been there where they tell you you might never do this again."

Expand Tweet

Triple H added:

"That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done and come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome."

On this week's RAW, Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio in his return singles match. However, The Viper is now focused on feuding with The Bloodline and has signed with SmackDown.

Are you excited about Orton's feud with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.