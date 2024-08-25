Jade Cargill sends one-word message ahead of major title match at WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE SmackDown star Jade Cargill shared a one-word message on social media ahead of a major title match at Bash in Berlin. The 32-year-old left All Elite Wrestling and signed with WWE last year.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair captured the Women's Tag Team Championships at Backlash earlier this year in France. However, their title reign was short-lived, as The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) dethroned them at Clash at the Castle. Cargill and The EST will have the chance to win back the titles when they face The Unholy Union next weekend at Bash in Berlin. The former AEW star took to her Instagram today to send a one-word message ahead of the major title match.

"Spotlight. ✨," she wrote.

Cargill and Belair were in action at a WWE Live Event today in Rotterdam ahead of the Premium Live Event. The duo defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a tag team match.

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill responds to her critics

Jade Cargill delivered a message to her critics and vowed to become a legend in professional wrestling.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this month, the former TBS Champion claimed people criticizing her was inevitable. She added that the same people taking shots at her would eventually claim that they knew she was going to become a star all along. Jade Cargill vowed to become a legend in the industry and noted that she is working with the best in WWE.

"So, I couldn't care less because my check still clears and I'm having fun doing what I'm doing," Cargill continued. "I'm working with the best right now. Who would say no to the position I'm in right now? No one, no one. And I can't help that God just gave me amazing looks and I'm going out there and killing it. I'm sorry, if that comes off cocky, it is what it is. I'm gonna be a legend. I'm gonna be a legend. And people can hate it, but it's just funny because at the end of the day people are gonna say, 'I seen the vision from the beginning,' so it's inevitable." [5:20 – 5:51]

Jade Cargill defeated Alba Fyre in a singles match on the August 9 edition of SmackDown, but former WWE manager Dutch Mantell claimed she still had a lot to learn following the match. It will be fascinating to see if Belair and Cargill can capture the Women's Tag Team Championships once again at Bash in Berlin on August 31.

