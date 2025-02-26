Jade Cargill sends a one-word message to female WWE Superstar amid her absence due to injury; it's not Bianca Belair or Naomi

Jade Cargill sent a one-word message to WWE Superstar Jaida Parker while she remains absent from television. The Storm reacted to the 26-year-old superstar's recent photos.

Ad

Cargill was taken out of action in November 2024. This also removed her from the 2024 Women's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. In December, Naomi replaced Cargill as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

On Instagram, Cargill reacted to Parker's photos with a one-word message.

"Goodness 😍," wrote Cargill.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out a screenshot of Cargill's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

There has recently been a progression in Cargill's injury angle. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Nick Aldis provided an update to Naomi and Bianca Belair, revealing footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the parking lot moments after The Storm was ambushed.

This led to a tag team match between the two duos on this week's Monday Night RAW. Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Belair and Naomi to win the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Ad

Sam Roberts has predicted Naomi to be Jade Cargill's attacker

Sam Roberts believes Naomi is the culprit behind Jade Cargill's attack. Naomi, Cargill, and Bianca Belair have often teamed up on WWE TV.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez weren't responsible for the attack. He stated:

"I still think Naomi did it. I think that Liv Morgan and Raquel are the red herrings. Originally, it felt like Naomi was the red herring. I think Liv Morgan and Raquel are the red herrings. I think Naomi did it because Bianca lost her qualifier in the Women's United States Championship match because Jade got laid out. You'd have to explain to me why Bianca not only attacked Jade, but sacrificed her qualifier to take out Jade."

Ad

Jade Cargill's attacker is yet to be revealed. It'll be interesting to see if there are any developments in the storyline at the WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback