Jade Cargill sends a one-word message to female WWE Superstar; it's not Bianca Belair nor Naomi 

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 21, 2025 08:06 GMT
Jade Cargill will return to action on SmackDown (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jade Cargill will return to action on SmackDown (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Jade Cargill is feuding with Naomi and has also expressed frustration with Bianca Belair. However, she is still on the same page with NXT Superstar Jaida Parker. On social media, Cargill sent a one-word message to Parker.

The Storm will return to in-ring action on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. She will face Liv Morgan in a singles match after being interrupted by Morgan and her tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez during an interview on last week's SmackDown.

On Instagram, Cargill reacted to Parker's photo, commenting with a one-word message.

"Heavy 🔥," wrote Cargill

Check out a screengrab of Cargill's Instagram comment:

Teddy Long addressed the heat surrounding Jade Cargill

Teddy Long has suggested that the reports of Jade Cargill having backstage heat could be true.

The former SmackDown General Manager is convinced the 32-year-old is right about Cargill's backstage heat.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Long stated:

“I’ll take you back. You remember when we first started talking about her, when she was first taken out in the back, we didn’t know what was wrong, we didn’t know whether this was real or not, we didn’t know none of that, I told both of y’all, she’s got heat. I said it in the back, she’s got heat with somebody. I told you that.”
Since debuting in WWE, Cargill has mostly competed as a tag team wrestler. She is a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Bianca Belair. The 32-year-old superstar has only competed in a handful of singles matches since signing with the WWE, notably against Alba Fyre, Nia Jax, and Chelsea Green.

WWE could be planning a potential singles match between Cargill and Naomi at WrestleMania 41. However, nothing has been announced or confirmed as of this moment.

Edited by Angana Roy
