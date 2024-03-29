Jade Cargill sends a one-word message to Nikkita Lyons

Jade Cargill took to social media to send a one-word message to NXT star, Nikkita Lyons.

Lyons is currently sidelined with an injury she suffered in January 2024. In recent months, the 24-year-old superstar has struggled with injuries after being previously sidelined for nearly a year due to an ACL injury.

On Instagram, one of Lyons' recent photos caught the attention of the former AEW Superstar, who sent a short message to the NXT sensation.

"Very," wrote Cargill.

Check out a screengrab of Cargill's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

In 2021, Lyons signed with WWE and debuted during an episode of 205 Live. However, it wasn't until February of 2022 that she debuted in NXT when she defeated Kiana James.

During her time in NXT, Lyons briefly teamed up with Zoey Stark. The duo had unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Since signing with WWE, Lyons has yet to taste championship victory.

Jade Cargill teased something major for WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill recently signed with the SmackDown brand and will appear later this week on the show.

Since signing with WWE, the 31-year-old has competed in one official match when she entered the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

During a recent NBA game, Cargill made a bold statement, claiming that "some big sh*t" was about to happen on this week's SmackDown. She said:

"Just keep watching, just keep watching. I need y’all to watch this Friday, just watch (…) Some big sh*t is about to happen. We making money around here, you feel me?"

On a previous episode of SmackDown, Jade Cargill confronted Damage CTRL after the faction attacked Bayley during a tag team match. In her feud against IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and The Kabuki Warriors, The Role Model has found a backup in Bianca Belair and Naomi.

There are also chances of Cargill entering the storyline and setting up a six-woman tag team match for WrestleMania 40.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Are you excited for Jade Cargill's upcoming SmackDown appearance? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion