Jade Cargill sends a one-word message on social media to 32-year-old former champion

Jade Cargill took to social media to send a one-word message to former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green.

Cargill signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. However, it wasn't until the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble that she made her in-ring debut for the company. The former AEW star received a thunderous ovation before eliminating Nia Jax from the Women's Rumble Match.

Taking to Instagram, Green posted a new set of photos, to which Cargill reacted with a one-word message.

"Cuteeeee," wrote Jade Cargill.

Check out a screengrab of Cargill's Instagram comment on Chelsea Green's post:

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill opened up about her WWE in-ring debut

Following the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Jade Cargill opened up about her WWE in-ring debut.

Speaking in a digital exclusive interview, the 31-year-old expressed her gratitude to the WWE Universe for their massive ovation and the reception she received. She said:

"I'm nothing less than a superstar. What did you think was gonna happen? Did you hear the crowd for the other women like they raved for me? I don't think so. But I do wanna thank the WWE fanbase because you guys showed up and showed out tonight. I am nothing short of a superstar; I'm Jade Cargill. That was my first introduction. Get ready for everything that comes with me.''

The former AEW star was eliminated by Liv Morgan from the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"This entire locker room is full of talent. I thought I did my homework, I wasn't expecting Liv Morgan, but clearly, I have to go back, do some more work, and keep it moving. I am one of one, I am number 1, and I'm here to take over this entire women's division,'' she said.

Cargill's next opponent in WWE is yet to be confirmed. It remains to be seen who she will face in her first singles match.

Who should Jade face in her first singles match in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE