Jade Cargill sends a respectful one-word message to the late, great Chyna

Jade Cargill recently took to Twitter/X to share a one-word message for the late, great Chyna.

Chyna, real name Joan Marie Laurer, was one of the pioneers of women's wrestling. She held the Women's Championship once and the Intercontinental Champion twice. The Hall of Famer passed away in April 2016.

On Twitter, Cargill reacted to an old photo of Chyna from her days as a professional wrestler. She sent a respectful one-word message, paying homage to the former Women's Champion.

"Beauty," wrote Cargill.

Check out Cargill's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Triple H spoke about Jade Cargill's future in WWE

Jade Cargill signed with WWE earlier this year after her AEW exit. Since then, she has already appeared on all three brands but has yet to make her in-ring debut for the company.

Triple H addressed Cargill's future at the press conference after Survivor Series 2023. He claimed that the former TBS Champion was "limited," but it would be massive whenever she made her in-ring debut for WWE.

"When she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land, but what the development was (...) I wanna make sure whatever is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready. And at no fault of her own, I think she was limited in that, right? So, the idea is, we exposed her, we made her be seen (...) people are understanding, and they're waiting, and they're excited for her to come, and when she does, it's going to be massive."

Expand Tweet

Cargill's first on-screen appearance was at the 2023 Fastlane Premium Live Event. Having already shared the screen with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, it remains to be seen who the former champion's first opponent turns out to be. While in AEW, she shared the ring with top names, including Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander, and others.

Who should be Cargill's first opponent in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes