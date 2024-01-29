Jade Cargill sends a six-word message to WWE Superstar after their wholesome interaction at the Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill made her in-ring WWE debut by entering the 30 Women's Royal Rumble. Following the show, she had a wholesome interaction with Ivy Nile.

Cargill has now taken to Twitter/X to send a message to Nile, reacting to the latter's message. The former AEW star signed with WWE in 2023. Following a series of appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, Cargill finally made her highly awaited in-ring debut for her new promotion.

Reacting to Nile's message, Cargill sent a six-word message and praised the RAW star.

"Look who’s talking. Proud of you," wrote Cargill.

Jade Cargill opened up about her WWE in-ring debut

Following her in-ring WWE debut, Jade Cargill expressed her gratitude for the WWE Universe and thanked them for their incredible support.

Speaking in a Digital Exclusive with WWE, Cargill sent a bold message and put other superstars on notice. She said:

"I'm nothing less than a superstar. What did you think was gonna happen? Did you hear the crowd for the other women like they raved for me? I don't think so. But I do wanna thank the WWE fanbase because you guys showed up and showed out tonight. I am nothing short of a superstar, I'm Jade Cargill, that was my first introduction. Get ready for everything that comes with me."

"This entire locker room is full of talent. I thought I did my homework, I wasn't expecting Liv Morgan, but clearly, I have to go back, do some more work, and keep it moving. I am one of one, I am number one, and I'm here to take over this entire women's division."

It remains to be seen which brand Cargill is assigned to after making her in-ring debut.

