Jade Cargill sends two-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill shared a message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The former AEW star is currently in an intense rivalry with Naomi on the blue brand.

Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax in the main event of last week's episode of SmackDown. Naomi attempted to interfere with a steel chair, but Cargill showed up, and the two stars battled through the crowd.

Ahead of tonight's show, Cargill took to her Instagram story to share a two-word message, and you can check it out in the image below.

"We here," she wrote.

Cargill shared an interesting message ahead of SmackDown. [Image credit: Jade Cargill's Instagram]

Naomi admitted that she was responsible for the brutal attack on Cargill in November 2024. Cargill went on hiatus from the company for several months following the attack but returned at Elimination Chamber 2025 to attack Naomi. The 32-year-old defeated Naomi in a singles match last month at WrestleMania 41.

Jade Cargill makes a bold claim about her future in WWE

WWE star Jade Cargill recently made a bold claim about her future in the company.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview last year, the former Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that she was going to become a legend in the industry. She also claimed that people who doubted her would eventually claim that they believed in her all along.

"So, I couldn't care less because my check still clears and I'm having fun doing what I'm doing," Cargill continued. "I'm working with the best right now. Who would say no to the position I'm in right now? No one, no one. And I can't help that God just gave me amazing looks and I'm going out there and killing it. I'm sorry, if that comes off cocky, it is what it is. I'm gonna be a legend. I'm gonna be a legend. And people can hate it, but it's just funny because at the end of the day people are gonna say, 'I seen the vision from the beginning,' so it's inevitable." [5:20 – 5:51]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Nia Jax defeated Jade Cargill on the May 9 episode of WWE SmackDown after Naomi interfered in the match. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry moving forward.

