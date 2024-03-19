Jade Cargill sends a two-word message to Liv Morgan after WWE RAW

Following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Jade Cargill sent a two-word message to Liv Morgan on social media.

During the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut. After entering at #27, she eliminated Nia Jax before being eliminated by Morgan.

Taking to Instagram, the former AEW star reacted to Morgan's latest Instagram post and her newest set of photos.

"A vibe," wrote Cargill.

Check out a screengrab of Cargill's Instagram comment on Morgan's post:

Liv Morgan discussed Jade Cargill's WWE in-ring debut

Liv Morgan and Jade Cargill have already crossed paths in WWE. During an interview with Lucha Libre Online during the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, the former SmackDown Women's Champion praised Cargill.

Morgan stated that Cargill would be a bigger star than she already is but also boasted about eliminating her from the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"I mean, Jade [Cargill] is a big star and she’s gonna be an even bigger star but I did eliminate her. She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do."

Morgan is currently without a match for WrestleMania 40. After failing to win the Royal Rumble, she was also unsuccessful in winning the Elimination Chamber Match and becoming the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship held by Rhea Ripley.

However, the 29-year-old is determined to take everything away from The Eradicator, who will defend her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, Cargill's in-ring return is yet to be confirmed.

