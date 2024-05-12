Jade Cargill shares rare personal update

Jade Cargill shared a rare personal message today on social media ahead of tomorrow's edition of WWE RAW in South Carolina.

The former AEW star took to her official Instagram today to send a heartfelt message on Mother's Day. She noted that it was a bittersweet day for her, as her mother sadly passed away last year.

Cargill then sent a message to her daughter and said that she hopes she is making her proud.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommy’s out there!!! It’s a bitter sweet day for me but regardless life is a blessing. I’m so blessed to be your mother Bailey. I hope I make you proud. My sky is your floor. You will be nothing short of great. I promise you that ⚡️💪🏾♥️," she wrote.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) at Backlash last weekend to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Damage CTRL was selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft, and Asuka reportedly sustained an injury. Dakota Kai replaced The Empress of Tomorrow in the Queen of the Ring tournament and lost to Lyra Valkyria during her RAW debut this past Monday night.

WWE Women's Champion Bayley reveals what she wants to see from Jade Cargill

Bayley recently shared what she is hoping to see out of Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Role Model said that Jade Cargill was a very unique performer and that she was excited about her future in the company. The veteran added that she wants to see consistency from the Women's Tag Team Champion.

"I'm excited to have her. I think she's a very unique performer. Obviously, she has the look, so I'm interested to see what she brings to the divisiion because I'm all about watching the division grow and what you can bring to the table, and I need to see consistency. I need to see you there working, and I need to see that connection with the fans because I take this very personally," she said. [From 02:24 - 02:44]

Jade Cargill has been impressive so far in her short time as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see which tag team steps up to challenge her and Bianca Belair next for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

