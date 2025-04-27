Jade Cargill shares surprising reaction to WWE fans checking her out on SmackDown

Jade Cargill shared a surprising reaction to WWE fans caught checking her out this past Friday night on SmackDown. The former AEW star picked up an impressive victory at WrestleMania 41 last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ad

Cargill battled WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton this past Friday on SmackDown. However, Naomi interfered in the match and attacked The Storm. The Glow launched Big Jade into the ring post, and Nia Jax returned as well to attack Tiffany Stratton.

Following SmackDown, Cargill took to social media to react to a picture of wrestling fans checking her out before her match against Stratton. The 32-year-old noted that she didn't mind, and you can check out her message in the post below.

Ad

Trending

"I don’t mind it 😇," Cargill wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi was revealed to be responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill last year that took her out for several months. Cargill then returned and defeated the former SmackDown Women's Champion in a singles match at WrestleMania 41, but it appears that their rivalry is far from over.

Vince Russo suggests Jade Cargill will not be in WWE for long

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently made a bold claim about Jade Cargill's future at the company.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WWE WrestleMania 41, Russo suggested that Cargill would not be in the promotion for long. He noted that she looked like a star, but her in-ring work wasn't improving and pointed out some mistakes she made on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“Jade Cargill is not going to be around for long. I am a fan of Jade Cargill, I think Jade looks like a million bucks, no question about it. She looks like a star. She’s not getting it in that ring. She’s not getting it. And now, for as long as she’s been doing this, now you’re going to have people saying if she’s not gotten it by now. […] There was one spot where, this is WrestleMania now, and she was literally waiting there for 15 minutes in the corner for Naomi. It was so bad, and if you noticed it, bro, Barrett had to cover her on color. That’s how bad it was.” [28:38 – 29:24]

Ad

You can check out the video below:

Cargill spent a few years in All Elite Wrestling before signing with WWE in 2023. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for her moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More