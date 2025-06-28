Jade Cargill shares surprising three-word message after Night of Champions triumph 

Jade Cargill shared a surprising three-word message following WWE Night of Champions 2025. The former AEW star competed against Asuka in the final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament at the PLE today in Saudi Arabia.

The Storm defeated Asuka to become Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions and earned a title shot at WWE SummerSlam in August as a result of the victory. Cargill took to X/Twitter following her impressive win to surprisingly share how thankful she was in a three-word message.

"Sooooooo thankful man 🥹👑⚡️," she wrote.

Asuka missed over a year of action due to a knee injury before returning earlier this month to compete in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Cargill used to be in a tag team with Bianca Belair, and the duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championship together twice.

However, Naomi decided to attack Jade Cargill on SmackDown in November 2024, and the 33-year-old was absent for a few months before returning at Elimination Chamber 2025 for revenge. The Glow won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and can cash it for a title shot at a time and place of her choosing.

Jade Cargill sends bold message following win at WWE Night of Champions

Jade Cargill put the women's locker room on notice following her victory over Asuka at Night of Champions earlier today.

Cargill took to social media after the win to make a bold claim about her future. She shared a video from her interview with Byron Saxton at the PLE and noted that she was looking forward to her title match at SummerSlam in August. The former TBS Champion added that she was just getting started, and you can check out her message in the post below.

"Y'all feel that shift? That's the throne being claimed. SummerSlam, I'm coming! YOUR QUEEN 2025! I’m just getting started 👑😤⚡️," she wrote.

Jade Cargill has never won a singles title during her time in WWE so far. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar Cargill will finally challenge for a World Title at SummerSlam later this year at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

