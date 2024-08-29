Jade Cargill shares her unique ploy to get new fans into wrestling and WWE

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill is one of the most prominent names on the main roster. She is currently part of the SmackDown brand, teaming up with Bianca Belair.

Cargill signed a contract with WWE last year. She made her in-ring debut in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and has been an unstoppable force since then. She also won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Bianca Belair. The duo are now focused on recapturing the titles from the team they dropped them to.

During a recent conversation with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Cargill mentioned she wanted to bring fashion and wrestling together. She felt that even if people did not enjoy pro wrestling, they would tune in for the fashion, thus bringing new eyeballs to the product.

"Yeah, I just try to bring fashion to the wrestling world right now. One thing I know is I want to get people who do not even care about wrestling into wrestling right now regardless if you like fashion. If you don't like wrestling, your girlfriend probably likes fashion and that'll get her into wrestling. So my job is to get the normal person out there into wrestling and want to watch me more than anything," she said. [From 1:38 - 2:00]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Jade Cargill spoke about a match against Bianca Belair

During the same conversation, Jade Cargill also spoke about an inevitable matchup against her current tag team partner, Bianca Belair.

Cargill acknowledged that a discussion about the potential clash had surfaced a few times, but the team was presently focused on winning back the Women's Tag Team Championship from the Unholy Union.

"I mean we laugh about it, we talk about it because I promise you it's the topic of discussion every week. But right now, we're just here to elevate the Women's Tag Team division." Cargill continued, "We're just here to hopefully put it on a PLE one day. Is it inevitable? I don't know but right now, we're just focused on that."

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will face Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn of the Unholy Union at Bash in Berlin for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Fightful and embed the video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

