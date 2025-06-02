Jade Cargill, Sheamus, Omos, and other major WWE names react to R-Truth's shocking release

The release of R-Truth from WWE has left shockwaves in the wrestling world. Other than just fans coming out with an outpouring of support, Jade Cargill, Sheamus, and other major names have commented, showing their love towards the veteran.

As you are now aware, R-Truth and Carlito have confirmed that they will be exiting WWE, as the company has chosen not to renew their contracts, both of which are expiring shortly. The decision not to renew the legend Truth came as a shocking one, as he was a highly beloved figure backstage as well as by the WWE Universe.

On his Instagram post, as well as on X/Twitter, several WWE names, including Omos, Charles Robinson, Lilian Garcia, Humberto, Kelani Jordan, Nikkita Lyons, Zelina Vega, Sheamus, Jade Cargill, and more, sent their love to the veteran.

(Pictures Courtesy: @ronkillings1's Instagram post and @ronkillngs on X & @WWESheamus on X)

What was the reason behind the shocking departures of R-Truth and Carlito?

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, the mentality in TKO/WWE seems to be that when newer stars come up from NXT, some names must be cut or replaced. Meltzer said that when there are additions, there also must be subtractions.

This seems to be the way of the new WWE regime, and fans are letting their voices be heard online. While the first two years under the Nick Khan-Triple H-led regime were the hottest that WWE had in years, to many fans, the honeymoon period is over.

The consensus seems to be that those higher up within TKO are making unpopular decisions in favor of greater revenue. All of this seems to be coming to a head during an overall tense economic period for most people in the world, so there's always bound to be some sort of reaction when things directly affect the sources of entertainment for the average person.

In many ways, R-Truth embodied what it meant to be a beloved WWE star to the fans - one who connected and reached where he did through merit. His release will undeniably be a blow to the locker room morale.

