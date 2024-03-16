Jade Cargill shows off new look ahead of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently showed off a new look ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The 31-year-old made her debut during the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. She entered the contest at No. 28 and made it to the final three. During her 11-minute stay in the Rumble match, Cargill eliminated Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi before getting eliminated by Liv Morgan.

The former AEW TBS Champion recently took to Instagram Stories to show off a new look. Cargill posted a picture of herself in a gym sporting a new hairstyle.

Here is a screenshot of her Instagram Story:

Nia Jax wants to get in the ring with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Nia Jax and Jade Cargill crossed paths during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Big Jade displayed impressive strength as she went on to eliminate The Irresistible Force.

During her appearance on ‎the Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore podcast, Nia Jax was asked to name the superstars she would like to face. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion took Jade Cargill's name, as she believes they could be making magic inside the squared circle:

"I mean, look at Jade [Cargill]. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay. She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic," she said.

The 39-year-old further pointed out that she had never faced Bianca Belair in a singles match so far, expressing her desire to compete with The EST of WWE:

"I have never been able to have that singles match with Bianca Belair. And that girl is just, you know, she's top tier. Rhea Ripley is up there as well. But Bianca Belair, she's somebody I've never been able to lock up with, you know, one-on-one. I want to be able to showcase that because she's never faced anybody like Nia Jax. Like, yes, she is the strongest, and she is the EST. But I do believe that the EST and the Irresistible Force could definitely make some magic." [H/T: Fightful]

After an impactful Royal Rumble debut, Cargill has yet to make an in-ring appearance. It remains to be seen when the former AEW star starts competing regularly.

