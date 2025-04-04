Jade Cargill takes a huge dig at top WWE Superstar for her exit from the company

Jade Cargill has taken a huge dig at a top WWE Superstar and her former ally Naomi. In 2022, she departed the company after having a dispute with the creative team.

At the time, Naomi was the Women's Tag Team Champion with Sasha Banks. On the May 16 episode of Monday Night RAW, the duo legitimately walked out of the show's venue over a creative dispute with CEO Vince McMahon.

On X/Twitter, Cargill poked fun at Naomi by calling her "rehire." In doing so, she took a dig at her previous exit from the Stamford-based company.

"Speaks a rehire! NTM glow stick," wrote Cargill.

Check out Cargill's post on X:

Dutch Mantell believes Jade Cargill cannot be a heel in WWE

Dutch Mantell believes Jade Cargill isn't capable of being a heel in WWE, as her attitude would "kill" babyfaces.

Speaking on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager spoke about The Storm. He said:

"I think Jade [Cargill], she would be better as a heel. That's what I thought she would be. But actually, if she has that attitude, she'd kill babyfaces. Literally, kill them. You know, the heel is what makes it work, totally. She would kill them making her not selling for the babyfaces. It's what I'm saying, not kill them, but you know, she just wouldn't, I don't think she would be a good heel at all. A heel has to go out there and sell and, you know, go down and beg off and can do all kind of stuff and she wouldn't feel comfortable doing that. So, in the process, she would actually kill her opponent off before her opponent had time to get over."

WWE could book a match between Cargill and Naomi for WrestleMania 41. The company hasn't officially announced anything yet.

